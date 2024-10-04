Nvidia reportedly discontinued its most powerful graphics card

According to a new report coming from China, Nvidia has discontinued its most powerful consumer graphics card, the RTX 4090. The discontinuation of a graphics card means Nvidia no longer produces or supplies graphics chips to its partners. While it does not mean the immediate disappearance from the store shelves, the supply will shorten until it fully dries out as manufacturers clear their inventories.

The RTX 4090 is not the only graphics card on the chopping block, at least according to reports. The same rumor from Board Channel claims the RTX 4080 SUPER is the next on its way out, and its discontinuation is rumored to happen in November. Therefore, expect the RTX 4080 SUPER to start disappearing from the stores in the near future.

The news about Nvidia killing its most popular graphics cards of the current generation comes in light of rumors about the company launching the next-gen RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards in the coming months. If true, this gives manufacturers plenty of time to clear their inventories ahead of the next big launch.

Sadly, for the end user, that means limited supply, higher prices on the second-hand market, and no major discounts. It also puts potential buyers in a difficult situation: buy the still-expensive RTX 4090 now or wait for the RTX 5090, which might be still months away. As of right now, the remaining stock of RTX 4090 on Amazon and other retailers still sells at prices starting at $1,700 for "the cheapest" models.

In case you missed it, last month, Nvidia discontinued the RTX 3060, its most popular consumer graphics card. According to Valve, almost 6% of all Steam users play games on the good old Nvidia RTX 3060. The RTX 4090, however, has only 0.91%, and the RTX 4080 SUPER has 0.55% as of September 2024.

Via VideoCardz