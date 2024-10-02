Windows 10 is once again the most popular OS on Steam

Last month, Valve reported that Windows 11 took over Windows 10 for the first time since its launch three years ago. However, the celebration for Windows 11 turned out to be short-lived—in just one month, Windows 10 is back in first place, but probably not for very long.

According to Valve, 64-bit Windows 10 is currently the most popular operating system among Steam users. It holds 48.66%, and in September 2024, it increased its market share by 1.57 points. Windows 11, on the other hand, dropped an equally proportional number of users and went down by 1.48 points to 47.69% (the August 2024 survey results were updated last month, hence the difference between the original reporting at the beginning of September).

64-bit Windows 7 is in third place with 0.31% (-0.06 points), and a mysterious "Windows 2022" showed up in fourth place with 0.08%. Overall, Windows is installed on 96.84% of all survey participants (+0.06 points).

On October 1, Statcounter reported that Windows 11 increased its global market share and reached a new all-time high of over 33.3%. The trend is expected to continue on both global and gaming markets as Windows 10 gets closer to its end of support in October 2025. Also, Windows 11 just received a big feature update, so more users are likely to upgrade to check out the latest update. Therefore, do not expect Windows 10 to sit on its former throne for a long time.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the Steam Hardware & Software Survey is optional, and it picks participants randomly.

On the hardware side, not much has changed in one month. The most popular hardware picks are still 16GB of RAM, a 6-core processor, the Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card, 8GB of VRAM, and a 1080p display. Intel remains a go-to choice for the CPU, with 66.6% of participants using chips from "Team Blue," while Nvidia has a more dominant position on the GPU market and a whopping 77.75% share.

You can learn more about Valve's latest Hardware & Software Survey results on the official page.