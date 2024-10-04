WD Blue SN580 500GB SSD is now available for just $32.99

Western Digital is offering a great opportunity to upgrade storage in your desktop or laptop for a dirt-cheap price. The 500GB WD Blue SN580 SSD is now available on Amazon for just $32.99, which is 53% off its list price.

Do not let the low price tag fool you—this drive offers solid speeds and support for modern connectivity standards. The SN580 is a PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD that can operate at speeds of up to 4,000 MB/s sequential read and 3,600 MB/s sequential write, which is significantly faster than SATA-based solid-state drives, not to mention hard drives. As for random speeds, Western Digital promises up to 750K IOPS.

The WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD boosts creative workflows, delivering application responsiveness for multiple projects. The low-power design prolongs battery life, so you can keep working or creating when you’re in the zone.

The 500GB SN580 has a limited five-year warranty, and it is rated for 300 TBW.

You can buy the 500GB WD SN580 SSD for a desktop computer or laptop that supports M2 2280 NVMe SSDs. Note that the highest speeds are only possible when you connect the drive to a PC that supports PCIe Gen 4 or Gen 5 standards. It will work with Gen 3 motherboards, but the maximum speed may be notably lower.

500GB Western Digital WD Blue SN580 NVMe Gen 4 SSD - $32.99 | 52% off on Amazon US

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.