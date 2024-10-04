Google Meet's 'Start a call' screen makes it easier to quickly start meetings

It was recently spotted that Google Meet on Android could gain the "Take notes for me" feature powered by Gemini. This feature will help users not only transcribe but also summarize meetings and discussions in real time.

While the feature hasn't been rolled out to the public yet, a new one is landing on the Google Meet Android app. Google Meet is getting a refreshed call screen with the 'Start a call' feature. It was first pushed for Google Meet enterprise users late last year and is now available for free Google account users as well.

The new Google Meet 'Start a call' features a pill-shaped Search bar at the top. Below it are large buttons that allow users to create meeting links, schedule meetings, and create a new group. The new call screen also offers a "Suggestions" section that gives access to recent contacts in a large grid instead of showing all of your contacts.

Thanks to the new "Suggestions" section, users will be able to quickly start a meeting without needing to search through the long list of contacts. In addition, Google Meet is also getting a new home screen shortcut to start meetings with code, which appears within the search bar on the home screen. Tapping on it opens a 'Join with a code' page.

The new Google Meet 'Start a call' feature is visible in the Android app v266, which has recently started rolling out to users. If you don't see the 'Start a call' screen or Code shortcut even after installing the update, you can try force-closing the app and restarting it.

Also, the update may take a while to reach every Google Meet user. So hang tight, and wait for the new update to land on your device.

Source and images: 9To5Google