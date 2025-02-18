Obsidian's new RPG Avowed is now available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Game Pass

The next major first-party game release from Microsoft is here. Obsidian Entertainment is re-entering its Pillars of Eternity universe for this venture, with it today launching Avowed for Xbox and Windows players. It's not an isometric-perspective RPG this time, though, with the studio opting for first-person and third-person options. Watch the launch trailer for this brand-new fantasy role-playing game above.

Avowed has been available to Premium Edition owners for five days now as a part of its Advanced Access perk, but it is only now officially available for everyone else who has purchased a copy or is an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscriber.

Set in the world of Eora, the RPG takes players to the Living Lands as an envoy from the Aedyr Empire, as a new kind of plague is seemingly affecting the area. While being a fantasy experience, the developer is offering players firearms in addition to magic and melee weaponry, much like in the Pillars of Eternity series. Depending on their skill builds, even dual-wielding can be a valid option, letting players mix and match different types of powers and weaponry at all times.

Being an Obsidian-developed game, narrative elements take a huge focus, with player choice being a major factor in how the storyline progresses and the lives of NPCs they meet. While not an open-world experience, Avowed features large zones that players can explore to find secrets, quests, and plenty of foes. This also marks the studio's first major RPG release since its acquisition by Microsoft in 2018.

Here's how the store page sets the stage for this RPG:

The Living Lands faces a dire threat—a mysterious plague that defies nature and reason, spreading chaos across its sprawling wilderness. As an envoy of Aedyr, you are sent to investigate, but what begins as a mission of duty soon becomes deeply personal—you feel as though the land recognizes you and is pulling you toward something greater. The choices you make will ripple across the Living Lands, shaping the fates of its people, its creatures, and even yourself. But beware, for every decision carries weight, and the forces you encounter will not hesitate to test your resolve.

The system requirements for PC players are these:

Minimum Recommended CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 / Intel i5-8400

GPU: AMD RX 5700 / Nvidia GTX 1070 / Intel Arc A580

Memory:16GB

Storage: 75GB

DirectX: Version 12 CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X / Intel i7-10700K

GPU: AMD RX 6800 XT / Nvidia RTX 3080

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 75GB

DirectX: Version 12

Avowed is now available for purchase with a $69.99 price tag on Windows (Xbox app, Battle.net, Steam) and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (including cloud play) and PC Game Pass members can also jump in now for no extra cost. The title has cross-buy and cross-save support across all platforms as well.