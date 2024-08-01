Avowed reportedly delayed to early 2025 to avoid a traffic jam of games in late 2024

Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed has been rumored to be delayed. Based on a new report by The Verge's Tom Warren, there are rumors that the upcoming RPG will be pushed back from its previously expected Fall 2024 release window into early 2025.

In his Notepad newsletter this week, Warren states that he is "hearing that Obsidian is about to announce an Avowed delay to early 2025." According to Warren, the delay does not seem to be based on any developmental problems but rather appears as a strategic call by Xbox and Obsidian to give the game more room outside of the busy latter part of the 2024 schedule on Xbox platforms.

Fall and Holidays 2024 are going to be incredibly tight for both Xbox and PC gamers, as a number of major first- and third-party titles are due for release or will get content updates on Xbox Game Pass. This includes S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, which will arrive in November, coupled with Flight Simulator 2024, Bethesda's Indiana Jones game and more.

Arguably the biggest release for this fall will be Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which comes out in October. With such a juggernaut entry into one of the world's largest franchises joining the service, it is possible Xbox wanted to make sure Avowed had room to breathe and didn't get lost in the shuffle.

Xbox's official release calendar has Age of Mythology: Retold launching on September 4, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on October 25, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 on November 19, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl on November 20.

During the Xbox Games Showcase back in June, Obsidian gave fans a deeper look at one of the many companion characters players will recruit in Avowed.

Obsidian has not yet officially confirmed this delay. While the developer remains busy with the ongoing alpha testing, an official announcement is likely to come soon to help people understand what's going on in regard to Avowed. The RPG will be coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC.