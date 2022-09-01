Office for iOS gets support for portrait slides in PowerPoint and improved dark mode in Word

Microsoft has released new updates for Office Insiders on iOS. Version 2.65 (build number 22082900) is available for download to those with access to early Office updates on Apple's mobile operating system. The latest release brings portrait slide support in PowerPoint and improved dark mode for Word, a highly requested feature from users.

PowerPoint - Create slides in Portrait orientation Many of you have requested the option to view, create, and edit PowerPoint slides in portrait orientation on your iPhone or iPad. Now you can! To take advantage of this new option, simply go to the Design tab in the ribbon and tap Orientation. Then, tap Portrait and see the slide in focus change to portrait orientation. Word - Turn on/off dark mode Introducing the new toggle option to quickly turn on and off the dark background on your document! Users can now take advantage of this highly requested feature and view documents in the mode they need. To use this feature on your iPhone, tap the More Options (…) menu in the upper-right corner of the screen and toggle on or off the Switch to Light/Dark Background button. To try it on your iPad, tap the Switch Modes button under the View tab.

You can learn how to sign up for the Office Insider program on iOS on the official Office website. Note that Microsoft uses Apple TestFlight for public beta testing, which has a 10,000-user limit. That means you might be unable to enroll yourself into the program.

In case you missed it, Microsoft recently introduced a new IMAGE function for Excel, allowing customers to insert images directly into cells.