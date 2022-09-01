Here are the new keyboard, mouse, and pen for upcoming Surface Studio 3

According to recent reports, Microsoft plans to unveil next-gen Surface devices in October this year. Users anticipate a new Surface Pro and Pro X (potentially merged in a single lineup) and long-overdue Surface Studio 3. Microsoft's all-in-one has not received hardware updates in four years, which makes it the oldest Surface computer the company continues selling (now out of stock). Interestingly, it is the only Windows 11-compatible device with a 7th-gen Intel processor.

Here is some good news for those patiently waiting for a refreshed Surface Studio: renders uncovered in the recently updated Surface app revealed new accessories Microsoft plans to unveil soon. Those include a keyboard, mouse, and pen.

Here's a first look at the refreshed Surface Keyboard and Surface Pen, which I assume are being updated for the upcoming Surface Studio 3 this fall pic.twitter.com/RJs8qYrkar — Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) August 31, 2022

The new Surface keyboard features a brand-new design and color scheme alongside refreshed iconography matching Windows 11 style. You can also spot the redesigned Windows logo, plus dedicated keys for emojis and Windows Widgets. Here is how the new keyboard compares to the old one:

Among the three new accessories, only the keyboard offers distinct changes and upgrades. The mouse is virtually the same as the one Microsoft unveiled in 2016, and the only visible difference on the stylus is the old-school clip.

According to Windows Central, Microsoft will bundle all three devices with the upcoming Surface Studio 3. Unfortunately, the latter remains a mystery, but you can expect some last-minute leaks to spoil the surprise as we get closer to October 2022.