One UI 6 Watch stable update starts rolling out for Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic

After multiple rounds of beta updates, Samsung is finally done with the stable One UI 6 Watch update and now has started rolling it out for the Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic smartwatches. Samsung introduced the One UI 6 Watch update with this year's Galaxy Watch7 and Watch7 Classic, and now, the update is being pushed for the other smartwatches. The update is speculated to reach more Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic users in the coming days.

OneUI 6 Watch brings a lot of new features and improvements to the Samsung Galaxy watches. This includes a redesigned Quick Panel, revamped notification cards, new font, improved Samsung Health features with AI-powered Energy Score, Double pinch action, and touch function in AOD. The update weighs 136.33MB in size and brings the latest October 2024 security patch.

Here is the complete changelog:

Unlock a healthier you with Galaxy AI Monitor your energy levels Samsung Health's new energy score shows your physical and mental readiness based on your sleep and physical activity. If your energy score is low, it may be best to take a rest. If your energy score is high, it could be time to set a personal best in your favorite exercise. Galaxy AI provides personalized insights and motivation to keep you on the right track. Get more detailed sleep analysis Galaxy AI-powered sleep insights give you more detailed and accurate analysis of your sleep quality. Your comprehensive sleep report now includes your heart rate, respiratory rate, and the amount of time it takes you to fall asleep after you lie down. Make your own workout routines Combine a series of different exercises together for a custom workout routine. You can set targets for sets, reps, and more. Control your watch like a pro Do more with double pinch Take quick action in a variety of situations by pinching your thumb and index finger together twice. You can answer calls, turn off alarms, scroll through notifications, control music, take pictures, and more. A finger icon will appear on buttons that can be controlled with a double pinch. Faster horizontal scrolling Flick the screen left or right to quickly scroll through notifications or tiles. View ongoing activities all at once Tap the bottom of your watch face to view a list of ongoing activities such as phone calls, exercises, or music playing. Tap an item in the list to easily switch between them. Take action quickly with Universal gestures In situations where a quick action is needed, such as answering a phone call or turning off an alarm, the button for the action will be automatically focused so you can do the action immediately without the need to manually change focus. Go back without touching the screen Move your wrist back and forth to go back to the previous screen. You can control this in Universal gestures. Get only the notifications you want Choose which apps are allowed to send you notifications directly on your watch without opening the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone. Control your watch with modes Modes can now automatically control more of your watch's settings based on what you’re doing or where you are. Modes can control Do not disturb, Always On Display, Raise wrist to wake, Touch screen to wake, Touch bezel to wake, Sound mode, and Disconnection alerts. Stay in touch from your wrist Instantly access your favorite emojis You can set the emojis you use most as favorites so they're always available to send as a quick response. Save image attachments You can now save images attached to messages on your watch. Saved images can be viewed in the Gallery app, shared with others, or used to create a unique photo watch face. Even more improvements Stylish new font One UI 6 Watch has a new default font with a more stylish and modern feel. You’ll see the new font if the default font is selected in Settings. If you’re using a different font, you’ll still see that font after upgrading to One UI 6 Watch. Make your battery last longer When Power saving is turned on, you can also choose to limit health features to make your battery last even longer than before. Automatically connect to Bluetooth audio devices When you start playing music on your watch, your Bluetooth headphones or speaker will automatically connect for playback. If no Bluetooth audio devices are available to connect, music will play through your watch’s speaker if your music app supports it.

If you were a beta tester of the One UI 6 Watch update, then we would advise you to look for the latest stable update. Let us know in the comments below if the update has landed for any of the older smartwatches or not.