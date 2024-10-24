Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to be added to Nvidia GeForce NOW this week

Call of Duty Black Ops 6, which will certainly be one of the biggest-selling video games of 2024, will also be available on the Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service the day it will be released.

In a blog post, Nvidia confirmed that Activision's latest game in the long-running series, from primary developers Treyarch and Raven, will be available on the service for people who purchase the PC version of the game via Steam, Battle.net, and the Microsoft Store. It will also be available for anyone who has signed up for Microsoft's PC Game Pass.

Speaking of which, PC Game Pass subscribers can now access the Call of Duty HQ app via GeForce NOW, which includes access to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Here's the full list of new games that will be added to GeForce NOW this week:

Worshippers of Cthulhu (New release on Steam, Oct. 21)

No More Room in Hell 2 (New release on Steam, Oct. 22)

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (New release on Steam, Oct. 24)

Windblown (New release on Steam, Oct. 24)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (New release on Steam, Battle.net and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Oct. 25)

Call of Duty HQ, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

DUCKSIDE (Steam)

Off the Grid (Epic Games Store)

Selaco (Steam)

There is also still time to sign up for a six-month subscription to GeForce NOW Ultimate at $99.99 to get the PC version of BioWare's upcoming fantasy RPG Dragon Age: The Veilguard for free. That offer will end in just a few days, on October 30. The game itself will also be added to the cloud service next week on October 31.