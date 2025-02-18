OnePlus 13 gets a new Night Mode for Instagram

OnePlus teamed up with Instagram to bake a new Night Mode feature that works with OnePlus 13. The company announced that the new Night Mode on Instagram works with the latest version of the social media app.

The new offering builds on the Night Mode feature offered by the OnePlus stock camera app, which relies on multi-frame processing to brighten up shots in low-light conditions and reduce noise. It is not just OnePlus; night mode in camera apps is a common feature. You can easily find it on devices from popular brands, including Samsung, Google, and Apple.

According to the smartphone maker, building the feature directly into the Instagram app means users don't have to take the pain of switching apps or compromise on quality.

If you have a OnePlus 13, you can use the new Night Mode feature in the Instagram app after updating it to the latest version. Once you're in Instagram's camera UI, the night mode automatically kicks in when it detects a dimly lit scene, indicated by a moon icon at the top.

You can tap on the shutter button and hold steady for a few seconds to capture the image or clip. OnePlus 13's Night Mode on Instagram works with Stories or the content you post to your grid.

"We’ve heard you loud and clear! For years, you’ve shared how important it is to have social media apps optimized for your creative moments, whether it’s capturing late-night adventures, cozy dinners, or spontaneous hangouts. We know how much you love sharing these slices of life, and today, we’re thrilled to introduce a feature designed just for those low-light, high-vibe moments," OnePlus said in a post on its community portal.

OnePlus 13 is the latest flagship device from the Chinese smartphone maker, which was launched globally earlier this year. Its triple shooter setup on the rear consists of a 50MP 1/1.4" wide-angle camera, a 50MP 1/2.75" ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP 1/1.95" telephoto camera.