OnePlus becomes first non-Google OEM to launch Android 16 Beta 2 on OnePlus 13

Google seems to be in a hurry regarding the rollout of the Android 16 update. The company is following an accelerated timeline and has already released the Android 16 Beta 3 update last month. In the meantime, while Samsung is still busy rolling out the Android 15-based One UI 7 update to its phones, OnePlus has zoomed past other OEMs and become the first non-Google manufacturer to push the Android 16 Beta 2 update.

According to an official announcement, OnePlus is pushing the Android 16 Beta 2 update for the OnePlus 13. Notably, OnePlus 13 skipped Beta 1 update and is jumping straight to Beta 2. The blog says the update is meant for "developers and advanced users" as it may contain bugs and glitches.

OnePlus has also listed the below known issues in the Android 16 Beta 2 update for OnePlus 13:

⚠ Known Issues ⚠ Unable to close the version update pop-up after upgrading to the DPP version.

Font weight settings cannot be adjusted.

Device may restart when answering a call using Bluetooth headsets.

Lag and display errors in the camera viewfinder and thumbnail in certain scenarios.

Blurry or unclear camera viewfinder in some cases.

Camera crashes when switching to Macro mode with the rear camera.

Crashes and lag after enabling Ultra Steady mode.

Display error in the camera viewfinder during video recording in specific scenarios.

Screen may freeze when tapping the accessibility shortcut button on the home screen.

Lag observed when locking the screen.

The company has also shared some prerequisites: the battery being above 30%, the device having at least 4GB of storage available, and the current software version being 15.0.0.703 or below. Also, T-Mobile and Verizon carrier devices are incompatible with the Android 16 Beta 2 build.

Interested users can download the Android 16 Beta 2 package below:

Once you have downloaded the appropriate package from above, you need to enable Developer Mode and head over to Settings > About device > Up to date > Click the top right button > Local install > Click on the corresponding installation package > Extract > Upgrade > System upgrade completed to 100%.