OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R global launch date confirmed

OnePlus is gearing up to unveil its newest flagship phone, the OnePlus 13 series. The Chinese tech giant has just announced the launch of the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, which will make their debut during the company's Winter Event on January 7, 2025.

Promising to "redefine the smartphone experience," the flagship OnePlus 13 boasts a 6.82-inch 1440 x 3168 LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with a choice of 12GB, 16GB or even 24GB of RAM and storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB.

On the back, the camera system on the OnePlus 13 is impressive. The triple-lens unit is led by a 50MP main camera fitted with OIS and joined by a 50MP ultra-wide lens with autofocus and an even better 50MP periscope telephoto lens with OIS and 3x optical zoom.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 13 is powered by a 6,000mAh battery, supporting 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The device will run on the latest Android 15 operating system out of the box, integrated with OnePlus's OxygenOS 15 UI.

Along with the OnePlus 13, the company will reveal the OnePlus 13R, which will be less powerful but way more budget-friendly. It will carry a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. The SoC responsible will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, while the memory configuration of this device will range from 12GB to 16GB RAM variants with storage from 256GB to 1TB capacity.

The camera setup on the OnePlus 13R boasts a capable trio of lenses— a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP camera. The device is also said to sport a metal frame and an in-display fingerprint sensor of the optical variety.