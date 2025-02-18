Black Ops 6 gains a TMNT crossover, new maps, weapons, and more soon

Another mid-season update is on the way for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. After much teasing, Treyarch today fully unveiled what will be included in the Season 2 Reloaded update for the game that's releasing this week for all players. It is carrying two new multiplayer maps, six new weapons, another directed experience for Zombies mode, and an official Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover.

In multiplayer, players will be jumping into two new maps. The first is titled Grind Ooze, a returning medium-sized map from Black Ops II that offers 6v6 action. Meanwhile, Bullet is a brand-new addition, available in both 6v6 and 2v2 options for players, taking place on an active bullet train.

As for the crossover, it will be a limited-time event playlist that will offer the heroes in a half-shell instead of the regular operators. The modes will let players kick in their TMNT-themed abilities and moves by using Scorestreaks:

Splinter : Vanish in smoke and teleport to a safe location behind enemy lines.

: Vanish in smoke and teleport to a safe location behind enemy lines. Leonardo : Gain the Tracker, Ghost, Vigilance, and Cold-Blooded Perks to navigate the map in stealth.

: Gain the Tracker, Ghost, Vigilance, and Cold-Blooded Perks to navigate the map in stealth. Donatello : See Operators through walls as well as Equipment, Field Upgrades, and Scorestreaks. Hack enemy Equipment and Field Upgrades.

: See Operators through walls as well as Equipment, Field Upgrades, and Scorestreaks. Hack enemy Equipment and Field Upgrades. Michelangelo : Drops a Pizza Box for your team. Players who eat a slice will deal Double Damage for a short time. Replenishes ammo and Equipment.

: Drops a Pizza Box for your team. Players who eat a slice will deal Double Damage for a short time. Replenishes ammo and Equipment. Raphael: Unlimited Shuriken.

Zombies mode is getting some TMNT action, too, with the Cowabunga Cranked mode letting loose players on the undead with turtle powers. The Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover is live from February 27 through March 13.

Other features of this update include a new perk and wildcard for multiplayer, The Tomb: Directed Mode for zombie lore fans, six new weapons (some inspired by the turtle crew), fresh weapon attachments, more cosmetics, and much more. Check out the official blog for all the details of this mid-season update.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Season 2 Reloaded update is coming out on Thursday, February 20, at 8 am PT across PC as well as Xbox and PlayStation consoles.