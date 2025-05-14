When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

OpenAI brings GPT-4.1 to ChatGPT following user demand

Last month, OpenAI released GPT-4.1, a specialized model that excels at coding tasks for software developers. At the time of launch, OpenAI specifically mentioned that GPT‑4.1 would only be available via the API. For ChatGPT users, many of the improvements in instruction following, coding, and intelligence available in GPT‑4.1 have been gradually incorporated into the latest version⁠ of GPT‑4o.

Since its launch, GPT-4.1 has been well-received among developers. Based on popular demand, OpenAI is now bringing GPT-4.1 to ChatGPT as well. OpenAI claims that GPT-4.1 will be better at instruction following than GPT-4o and will offer a better price/latency alternative to OpenAI o3 and OpenAI o4-mini for simpler coding tasks.

All ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users can now access the GPT-4.1 model via the model selector. ChatGPT Enterprise and Edu users will also get access in the coming weeks.

GPT-4.1 mini is a smaller version of the GPT-4.1 model and performs significantly better in instruction-following, coding, and overall intelligence than GPT-4o mini. Therefore, OpenAI is replacing GPT-4o mini with the new GPT-4.1 mini model for all ChatGPT paid users. For ChatGPT free users, when they reach their GPT-4o usage limits, the GPT-4.1 mini model will be available as the fallback model.

OpenAI also launched the new Safety Evaluations Hub today, which will contain all the data related to standard safety evaluations of different models. Right now, the hub has a subset of the safety evaluations measured for text-based interactions.

By expanding GPT-4.1 access, OpenAI demonstrates its attention to user feedback and its capacity to quickly address their needs.

