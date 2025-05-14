Apple's 20th anniversary iPhone could finally be the redesign fans have waited years for

This year's iPhone lineup is expected to undergo a significant redesign. All other models, except for the base iPhone 17, are expected to get a new camera module on the back. Also, Apple is expected to join the slim phone trend with its iPhone 17 Air, which is speculated to be even thinner than the 5.8 mm-thin Galaxy S25 Edge.

Additionally, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is tipped to get a smaller Dynamic Island compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. It was suggested earlier that with the iPhone 18 Pro models, Apple could move the Face ID under the display. Recently, display analyst Ross Young also corroborated the claim and suggested that under-display Face ID could be a reality in next year's iPhone.

According to ET News, Apple is getting ready to take things a step forward for its 20th anniversary iPhone model. Notably, the report claims that Apple could introduce a bezel-less iPhone in 2027, something most people have been dreaming of (you might have seen various mockups of such iPhones as well).

Also, the company is ﻿purportedly plan﻿ning to upgrade the display technology, transitioning from the current 28nm planar process to a 16nm FinFET process OLED display driver chip (DDI) to reduce power consumption and equip the iPhone with a never-seen-before display design.

Regarding this, Apple is reportedly set to meet soon with Samsung Display and LG Display—Apple's two main OLED suppliers. Furthermore, the report claims that Apple is exploring the commercial viability of advanced technologies such as pure silicon batteries, under-display cameras (UDC), and four-sided curved displays.

The four-sided curved display could allow Apple to introduce an iPhone without the bezel. According to an industry insider, "Apple has focused on perfection and user experience rather than being the first in the industry to apply new technologies, and has introduced them when the technology is sufficiently mature and can be optimized for its own products."

For now, these are rumors, and we would suggest you take this information with a huge pinch of salt. But do let us know your thoughts about a bezel-less iPhone in the comments below.