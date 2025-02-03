OpenAI's Sam Altman to meet with Samsung's Lee Jae-Young in Seoul to discuss AI and chips

After being acquitted by a South Korean court in a case of accounting fraud and stock manipulation, Samsung Electronics' Chairman, Lee Jae-Young, is set to meet with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. According to industry sources, the meeting will take place on February 4 in Seoul during Altman's visit to South Korea. It will primarily focus on partnering with Samsung Electronics on "new businesses."

This would also be Lee's first major international business meeting following his acquittal. Both companies are expected to discuss artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor technology extensively. Sources close to the matter suggest that Samsung Electronics and OpenAI would discuss an "open partnership," where OpenAI's advanced AI technologies could be integrated into Samsung's products and services.

Given Samsung's vast portfolio of electronic devices—including TVs, home appliances, PCs, smartphones, and tablets—OpenAI sees great potential in this partnership. Additionally, there is also substantial room for collaboration between Samsung and OpenAI in the field of AI semiconductors. Reportedly, OpenAI is working on developing specialized AI devices and AI chips to compete with industry leaders, especially Chinese budget AI startup DeepSeek, which took the tech world by storm by outperforming leading AI models for a fraction of the investment.

Since Samsung is a major player in the semiconductor market, producing high-bandwidth memory (HBM) for AI data centers and advanced memory solutions, OpenAI could benefit from this partnership. Plus, OpenAI could also request Samsung Electronics for investment at the meeting, as the AI company is looking to attract large-scale investment and nearly double its corporate value from $175 billion to $340 billion.

Sam Altman's visit to South Korea is a part of his global AI-focussed tour. After Korea, the OpenAI CEO is also expected to visit India, then Dubai, Germany, and Japan. He will be meeting key business players along the way.

Source: Jukanlosreve (Maeil Business Newspaper)