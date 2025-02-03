Everything we know about the Apple iPhone SE 4 so far

Apple's main incentive with the iPhone SE lineup was to take more customers away from budget Android phones and bring them to the iOS ecosystem at a reasonable price. It's been almost three years since Apple launched the iPhone SE 3, and with the recent developments with budget Android phones, Apple's iPhone SE lineup certainly needs a refresh to stay competitive.

Over the past few months, rumors and rumblings about the iPhone SE 4 have taken an uptick, providing us with more details about Apple's latest take on budget phones. Thanks to tipsters and information that came straight from the horse's mouth, we now have an almost clear idea of what Apple is preparing under the hood.

Time to break a tradition?

Starting with the name, Apple's upcoming budget-friendly iPhone might not be called iPhone SE 4 after all. Chinese tipster Fixed Focus Digital already reported that the iPhone SE 4 might be called the iPhone 16E, potentially providing more convergence with the company's current premium iPhone lineup. Apple has been using the SE suffix since 2016, along with the first-generation iPhone SE.

A design to match the iPhone 16 lineup

While initial rumors suggested that the new iPhone SE will be built on iPhone 14 chassis, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently said it launches with an "iPhone 16-level design" and an updated sensor for facial recognition. Also, there is contradictory news about whether the device gets a notch or Dynamic Island. Display analyst Ross Young says the iPhone SE 4 is tipped to launch with a notch, like the iPhone 14.

Image via MajinBuOfficial

Additionally, the iPhone SE 4 dummy units approved a single rear camera sensor, which is more likely to be the same 48MP sensor used in the iPhone 16.

The new iPhone SE gets bigger

Previous iPhone SE models launched with a 4.7-inch screen. However, such a small screen is no longer welcomed in 2025. With the upcoming iPhone SE 4, Apple might switch to a 6.1-inch LTPS OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. This is roughly the same size as the standard iPhone 16.

A powerful chip with a touch of AI

All rumors about the new iPhone SE hint at using the A18 chip along with 8GB of RAM. We've already seen this configuration on the iPhone 16, and it's well-optimized to support Apple Intelligence features. Meanwhile, some sources suggest that the iPhone SE 4 gets a mighty A18 Pro chip. Given that Apple intends to keep prices low, putting an A18 Pro in a budget iPhone seems far off base.

All upgrades come at a cost

With the upgrade in the pipeline for the new iPhone SE, you should expect the price to soar from the previous $429 and stretch to around $500-550. For comparison, the Galaxy S24 FE starts at $650. Also, Despite former rumors suggesting that Apple will launch the iPhone SE 4 in January, Mark Gurman asserted that the device is tipped to launch in April.

What do you think about the new iPhone SE 4? According to above specifications, would you be willing to buy it? Let us know.