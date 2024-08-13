Opera One lands for iPhone users packed with AI features

Opera has just announced that Opera One for iOS is now ready for download. This is a pretty special browser as it looks very unlike other browsers with its bottom search, pull-to-search, and suggestions features making it easy to use.

According to the company, Opera One intelligently hides unnecessary interface elements to reduce clutter and show you more of the webpage. Not only that, but Opera One adjusts the top and status bars to fit the theme of the website you're on to reduce distractions.

Perhaps controversially, Opera One includes a new start page carousel that tries to keep you informed without too much clutter. It shows you news, live sports scores, and product tips - this is seamlessly integrated into your browser background. If you don't want news, live scores, or speed dials, you can disable them.

Speaking of backgrounds, Opera One allows you to set custom wallpapers and themes to help make the browser feel more personal. You can also change the theme so that it's light, dark, or follows the system theme.

As mentioned in the headline, you can also use the Aria artificial intelligence in Opera. Aria can generate text and images and can provide answers with real-time access to the web. It should be noted, however, that Aria can give inaccurate information like other AI bots.

Aria is not just a clumsily added chatbot either, you can use it to summarize webpages so if you think an article is too long and just want a summary, Aria is there to do that. Aria is also versatile in over 50 languages in case English is not your first language.

Other features that Opera One includes are an ad blocker and a free VPN. If you're interested in Opera One for iOS, you can download it here.

Source: Opera