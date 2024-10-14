Microsoft confirms Teams getting new Calendar from New Outlook for Windows

Microsoft is bringing the new Calendar that is part of the New Outlook for Windows to Teams. The company is working on the feature and it will be available as an opt-in feature to try out soon. As per the Microsoft 365 (M365) roadmap listing, the company is doing this to unify the experience across New Outlook for Windows, Outlook on the web, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft Places.

Similar to how Microsoft designed the experience of switching between New Outlook and Classic Outlook, users can choose to opt in for the new Calendar experience on Teams using a toggle. The M365 roadmap entry describes the upcoming feature in detail. It says:

Microsoft Teams: Users can opt-in to try the new calendar in Teams The new calendar in Teams combines rich productivity features and the latest innovations like Microsoft Copilot, to help users more seamlessly manage their schedules, prepare for and recap meetings, and even identify optimal days for in-office collaboration. The new calendar in Teams is designed to be familiar and reliable, as it’s one unified calendar that works across new Outlook for Windows, Outlook on the web, Microsoft Places, and now Microsoft Teams. With this update, users will see the ‘New calendar’ toggle at the top right of the calendar app in Teams. New calendar is off by default, and users can toggle to try the new experience.

You can find it on the Microsoft 365 roadmap website here under feature ID 415415 and per the entry, Microsoft expects the rollout of this feature to start next year.

Besides this, another exciting recent addition to the Microsoft 365 roadmap pertains to the support for improved offline mode for the New Outlook wherein users can launch the app without any internet.