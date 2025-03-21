Painkiller is back, a "modern reimagining" of the classic announced for 2025

People Can Fly's debut shooter experience, Painkiller, landed back in 2004. Over 20 years later, the classic is returning from an unlikely source. Announced today during the Future Games Show showcase as a finale drop, catch the debut trailer (requires signing in due to gore) for this "modern reimagining" above.

The original developer doesn’t seem to be attached to the project though. Today's announcement reveals Saber Interactive subsidiary 3D Realms as the publisher of the project, while Anshar Studios is the development team behind it.

For those in the dark, Anshar Studios has primarily functioned as a support developer for projects by some major studios. This includes being involved with the development of Baldur's Gate 3, Silent Hill 2, Layers of Fear, Observer System Redux, Outriders, and others.

Here's how the studio describes its reimagined experience:

Trapped in Purgatory, you are sentenced for your transgressions against Heaven. But the Voice of the Creator gives you a chance to redeem yourself. As one of the Champions, you are to stop the fallen angel Azazel who is about to unleash his demonic armies onto Earth. You will face hordes of enemies, demons with unique powers and three monstrous children of Azazel – the Nephilim.

Cooperative play is confirmed for the project too, letting three players team up together as they battle hordes of demons and "titanic terrors" in the iconic gothic environments. Offline play will be available for play with bots taking the roles of the support characters.

The studio is also promising high levels of mobility, with jumps, dashes, and a grappling hook incoming, with tarot cards being used to upgrade abilities. Multiple characters will also offer various different play styles thanks to unique abilities they offer.

Painkiller is coming out across Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 sometime in fall 2025.