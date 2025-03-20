Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord - War Sails expansion announced with Vikings and naval warfare

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, the massive RPG sandbox from TaleWorlds Entertainment, arrived via early access to PC back in 2020, followed by the full release, which included consoles, in 2022. Now, the developer is preparing the game's first expansion release, and it will officially introduce the Viking-inspired Nords to the medieval experience, and, more importantly, naval battles.

Watch the announcement trailer below, which also shows off naval gameplay and the new land from the expansion following the cinematic opening.

The expansion will introduce a northern section to the world of Calradia. This is where the Nords will hail from, who are described as "legendary seafarers and masters of close-quarters combat." Players will be able to explore this new land and, like with other factions, "trade their goods, recruit their warriors, join their ranks or challenge their rule."

The developer is letting players sail the high seas while leading fleets of ships in this expansion, all reshaping the trade, warfare, and diplomacy features of the base game. A cinematic campaign, weather system, large-scale sea battles, naval blockades, amphibious sieges, a pirate confederacy, new music, and much more are being introduced with it too.

Here's how the studio describes the fleet-building mechanic in the upcoming expansion:

Players can choose from 18 ship types modelled after historical vessels, each with unique handling, shaped by realistic wind and wave physics. They can be customized with siege engines, cargo holds, sails, rams, and more. Shipyards build and stock vessels based on their town’s culture and development. Players can also capture ships and figureheads in battle.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord - War Sails expansion launches on June 17, 2025, across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. The expansion seems to be skipping last-generation consoles, which the base game is available on.