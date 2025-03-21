Ubisoft reveals Assassin's Creed Shadows has passed one million players on launch day

Following a long wait, and a couple of delays later, Assassin's Creed Shadows finally launched to the masses earlier today, offering fans a feudal Japan-set open-world RPG experience. It seems only a few hours needed to pass before the title reached an important milestone, as Ubisoft has revealed that the game has already crossed the one million players mark.

The milestone was announced by the primary developer, Ubisoft Quebec, via a social media post, thanking its fanbase for the support.

"It's not even 4PM here in Canada and Assassin's Creed Shadows has already passed 1 million players," says the post on X, while also sharing some free game codes with fans. "Thank YOU from the bottom of our hearts for joining this adventure in feudal Japan. We are beyond excited to start this journey with you!"

The game's first day of launch on Steam has also been pulling decent concurrent player numbers. Per SteamDB, the launch day of Assassin's Creed Shadows had a peak of 41,412 concurrent players on the platform. This is the first game in the franchise to release as a day-one experience on Steam in many years. If the current trend holds, the title may be about to topple Assassin's Creed Odyssey's 62,069 concurrent peak record on Steam this weekend.

Steam reviews are also trending positive, with the title sporting an 81% 'Very Positive' rating from users on the platform. Most negative reports seem to be stemming from Ubisoft server issues affecting the game.

Considering the studio specifically said 'players' instead of copies sold in its X post, this seems to be counting players that are jumping in from the Ubisoft+, the subscription program of the publisher. The $17.99 plan of the service offers access to the complete version of the new Assassin's Creed RPG, alongside almost every other game and DLC of Ubisoft. We should hear more about the launch performance of Shadows later this year during the company's investor calls.

This is also the first Assassin's Creed title in a while to offer a dual protagonist structure, a feature that was only seen in Assassin's Creed Syndicate back in 2015. This has been a point of controversy for the studio as well, alongside several others that have appeared in the recent months. A day-one patch from earlier today also disabled some interactions in shrines found in the game following concerns by the Japanese government.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is available across PC (Steam, Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Apple Silicon Macs, and Amazon Luna.