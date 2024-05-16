Palworld finally comes to Nvidia GeForce NOW along with four other games this week

The Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service is adding five new titles to its library of games this week. The biggest new addition is Palworld, the surprise hit survival game from developer PocketPair. If you own the game on the Steam service, you can now use GeForce NOW to play Palworld on other devices, according to a post on the service's official forums.

Palworld launched in late January on both Steam and Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S consoles. It was also a Day One release on Xbox Game Pass. It quickly sold two million copies in just its first 24 hours. and at one point it had over 1.86 million concurrent players just on Steam.

In February, PocketPair stated Palworld had 25 million total worldwide players, with 15 million on Steam and another 10 million on Xbox consoles. The game will be getting its first big content update later this summer with four new "Pals" a new location and more.

The other four games that are being added to Nvidia GeForce NOW this week include two new game debuts on Steam. One is the weapons-based 1v1 fighting game Die by the Blade from publisher Grindstone, and the other is the World War II RTS game Men of War II from developer Best Way and publisher Fulcrum.

Colony Survival, a voxel-based first-person strategy game from the two-person team Pipliz that launched in 2017 on Steam, is being added to GeForce NOW this week. Finally, Microsoft PC Game Pass subscribers can access Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition on GeForce NOW.

Nvidia still plans to add a total of over 20 games for the GeForce NOW service during the current month of May. It has already added titles like Little Kitty, Big City and Orcs Must Die! 3, and will bring games like the superhero themed Capes later this month.