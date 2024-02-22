Palworld has 25 million players, including 15 million Steam gamers, one month after launch

It's been a little over a month since developer PocketPair shocked the gaming industry when it launched its survival game Palworld. The title, which has been described as "Pokémon with guns". became an instant and massive surprise hit, as the game shattered sales and concurrent player numbers on Steam. On the Xbox platform, it became the largest third-party release for a game released for Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service.

🎉Total number of players exceeds 25 million🎉



It's been a month since #Palworld was released, thank you!



・Steam: 15 million players

・Xbox: 10 million players



We will continue to prioritize fixing bugs and preventing further cheating.



Thank you for your continued support! pic.twitter.com/LnVSqJyZsD — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) February 22, 2024

Today, PocketPair released another update on Palworld's numbers. In a post on the game's X (formerly Twitter) account, it stated that 25 million players have check out Palworld since it launched a month ago.

That number includes 15 million Steam players, according to PocketPair. Since Palworld is a paid game on Valve's PC store, that likely means 15 million digital copies of the game have been purchased on the platform. That's a massive amount for any game, let alone one that just launched a little over a month ago. The game is still in the top 20 in terms of game sales on Steam and in the top 10 in terms of concurrent players.

The message also stated that 10 million Xbox players have checked out the game. Since Palworld, was a Day One Xbox Game Pass title, it's not clear how many of those console owners have paid full price for the title

PocketPair thanked the players "for your continued support" in today's message, and added, "We will continue to prioritize fixing bugs and preventing further cheating." It previously announced plans for future content updates but it looks like it is still concentrating on dealing with the game's issues for now.