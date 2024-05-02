Nvidia GeForce NOW adds Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, plus some Steam Deck improvments

The Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service is starting the month of May by adding seven more games to its library. That includes Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, the first game in the Hellblade series from developer Ninja Theory. It's being added for Steam and Microsoft's PC Game Pass users a few weeks before the sequel, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, is released for Xbox and PC platforms on May 21.

Here's a look at what games are being added to Nvidia GeForce NOW this week, according to its official blog:

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Stormgate Closed Beta (New release on Steam, April 30, sign up for access)

Gray Zone Warfare (New release on Steam, April 30)

MotoGP24 (New release on Steam, May 2)

FOUNDRY (New release on Steam, May 2)

INDIKA (New release on Steam, May 2)

Orcs Must Die! 3 (New release on Epic Games Store, May 2)

Nvidia has also revealed the other games that are currently planned to be added to GeForce NOW for the rest of May:

Little Kitty, Big City (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, May 9)

Ships at Sea (New release on Steam, May 9)

The Rogue Prince of Persia (New release on Steam, May 14)

Men of War II (New release on Steam, May 15)

Die by the Blade (New release on Steam, May 16)

Norland (New release on Steam, May 16)

Gestalt: Steam & Cinder (New release on Steam, May 21)

Synergy (New release on Steam, May 21)

SunnySide (New release on Steam, May 21)

Crown Wars: The Black Prince (New release on Steam, May 23)

Capes (New release on Steam, May 29)

Colony Survival (Steam)

Exo One (Steam)

Farmer’s Life (Steam)

Honkai: Star Rail (Epic Games Store)

Phantom Brigade (Steam)

Supermarket Simulator (Steam)

Keep in mind that this list will almost certainly add more games during the month. It's also possible that one or more games on the list might not make it during the May time period.

Speaking of which, Nvidia has removed League of Legends from GeForce NOW, as promised. That's because Riot's popular MOBA game received an update that includes the Vanguard security software that cannot work on virtual machines. Nvidia says it is attempting to find a solution to bring back the game at some point.

Another game that was supposed to be on GeForce NOW in April, Lightyear Frontier, did not get added due to unnamed technical issues.

Finally, if you own a Steam Deck portable gaming PC, Nvidia has a new way to set it up to access GeForce NOW:

Members can use a new beta installation method to automatically configure GeForce NOW’s browser in Steam Deck’s Gaming Mode. The installation script automatically installs Google Chrome to the device, then adds all the settings needed to help members log into GeForce NOW and stream their favorite games.

GeForce NOW users can also navigate the service on a web browser via a gamepad for the first time.