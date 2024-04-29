ID@Xbox Digital Showcase roundup: Palworld to get a big update in June and more

The latest ID@Xbox Digital Showcase is over, and fans of indie games got some news on release dates, news updates, and more from a number of games coming to the Xbox and PC platforms. Here's a quick look at some of the major news that was revealed earlier today.

Palworld update coming in June

The surprise hit game of 2024 continues to be Palworld. The survival game from developer PocketPair revealed that four new "Pals" will be joining the game in a major update. The trailer that revealed the update also showed what looks like a Japanese shrine, which may indicate the game will get a new environment. Microsoft says the Palworld update is coming this June.

Commandos Origins closed beta this summer

The next game in the Commandos WWII tactical strategy series got a new gameplay trailer during the ID@Xbox Digital Showcase. The trailer also revealed that the game, from developer Claymore Game Studios and publisher Kalypso, will have a closed beta test this summer. When it launches it will be a Day One release on Xbox and PC Game Pass.

Vampire Survivors - Laborratory Update is out today

The latest free update for the hit game from developer Poncle is out now. It includes "two new characters, two new stages, two new weapons, one new evolution, and 1 new passive."

Humanity is coming to Xbox on May 30

Some of you may remember Humanity. It was released in 2023 for the PC (via Steam) and the PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles. Now the puzzle game, where you have to control a flood of human-like beings in different maps, is finally coming to the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and the Windows Store on May 30.

You can check out the full recap of the ID@Xbox Digital Showcase on the Xbox Wire site. The stage is now set for the big Xbox Games Showcase, which will happen sometime in early June.