Peter Molyneux is designing a new game set in Fable's land of Albion

It's been a minute since Peter Molyneux has been behind a new game release. The last game he was involved in was The Trail: Frontier Challenge, which launched in 2017 from his current development studio, 22cans. However, earlier this year he announced he was working on a new game, and today he offered a small but interesting hint about that title.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Molyneux wrote that he was working on " a new game set in the land of Albion called MOAT." The interesting thing is that Albion is the name of the fantasy nation that is at the center of the Fable RPG franchise that Molyneux helped to create nearly 20 years ago.

Molyneux didn't offer any more info on the game in his X post. He did link to a new blog he has established which he says will be "about the crazy way I design games" such as MOAT, along with looking back at the earlier games he has helped to create over the decades.

The fictional nation of Albion first appeared in the first Fable game back in 2004 during Molyneux's time at Lionshead Studios. Microsoft Game Studios published the title for the PC and the first Xbox console, and Microsoft acquired Lionshead in 2005.

The studio released two more games in the series, Fable II in 2008, and Fable III in 2010. Spin-off games like Fable: The Journey were also released. In 2016, Microsoft shut down Lionhead and also canceled another game in the franchise, Fable Legends.

Since Microsoft currently owns the Fable IP, it's unknown if they might have some kind of deal with Molyneux so he could create a game set in Albion. Microsoft is also working on its own Fable reboot, at developer Playground Games, which was first announced in 2020. There's no release date yet for that game.