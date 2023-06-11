Fable reboot gets an in-engine trailer featuring Richard Ayoade as a giant

After three years of waiting, Fable finally showed up at another Xbox Games Showcase. While gameplay was missing, plenty of in-engine footage was shown off today at the presentation, catch it above.

Developer Playground Games also had a surprise in store for fans, with UK comedian Richard Ayoade (IT Crowd) showing up as both narrator and a character named Dave, a vegetable enthusiast, from the title. We see the usual Fable humor in the trailer with some special callbacks, and Ayoade is revealed at the end to be a giant that's opposing the player character.

The mainline series hasn't seen a new entry in quite some time, with Fable III dropping in 2010 for the Xbox 360. The fantasy series takes players to the world of Albion to tell a story about a character's rise in power in a rich and living world. Lionhead Studios developed the original entries, but for the latest reboot, Forza Horizon developer is leaving the cars behind to take over the development. According to Xbox head Phil Spencer, the game will keep the "British style and humor" the franchise is known for.

Fable is coming out on PC and Xbox Series X|S. Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscribers are also getting the game day one. Unfortunately, a release date was not announced today, so it's definitely not coming out in 2023.