Prime Day 2022 Deals: The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 240Hz Ultrawide is $400 off

Around a year ago Samsung unveiled its latest gaming monitor, the Odyssey Neo G9 for an asking price of $1,499.99, but today is Amazon's Prime Day, so a lot of companies are offering great discounts on a load of products, and you can pick this screen up today for just $1099.99, which is a savings of 27% ($400) off the retail price.

It boasts a 49" curved screen for a more immersive experience. To boost gaming immersion further, this monitor is equipped with “next level” Quantum Matrix technology made possible with Quantum Mini LEDs and Quantum HDR 2000.

The monitor comes with Adaptive Sync on DP1.4 and HDMI2.1 VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and includes support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. The monitor's display is 49-inches with a 32:9 aspect ratio that supports Dual Quad High-Definition (5,120 x 1,440 resolution). The refresh rate is 240Hz and the response time is 1ms.

This deal ends tomorrow and is exclusive, with free delivery for Prime members. If you do not have an Amazon Prime account, you can get a 30 day free trial to take advantage of the Prime Day deals taking place between July 12 & 13.

