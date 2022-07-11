Prime Day kicks off on July 12 for 48 hours, but some deals are already live

Amazon's Prime Day is an annual event many look forward to due to the discounted prices offered on a wide range of products. Last year the event returned to a summer schedule in June, and as announced by the online retailer last month, Prime Day will take place from July 12 to 13, making it a two-day event once again.

Prime Day is still somewhat region locked.Discounts will be going live in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., the U.S., and for the first time ever in Poland and Sweden. However, the retailer also announced that Prime Day deals will be held in India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as in Egypt for the first time later this summer.

Even before Prime Day officially starts, there are already some deals to be had for Prime members. These include up to 46% off on Amazon Fire TVs, such as the 55" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, which is $260 off for just $299.99. As well as some nice discounts on Neabot devices, such a pet groomer or the Neabot Q11, N2, and N1 Plus robovacs. Amazon devices such as the Echo Show 5 and Kindle are up to 59% off. You can view all Amazon & Alexa devices here.

You can also get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free when signing up here, you can cancel at any time before the monthly billing starts at $9.99, please note that this offer is only available to new subscribers. Last but not least, say you don't have an Amazon Prime account, well you can sign up for 30 days of free Prime, which gives you access to free deliveries, Prime Video and of course all the deals when Prime Day officially begins tomorrow on July 12.

As an Amazon Associate, Neowin may earn commission from qualifying purchases.