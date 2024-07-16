Save $900 on the Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 monitor for its lowest price ever

Want to get the biggest PC monitor from Samsung at a new all-time low price? For a limited time, you can do just that with a new discount for the Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming PC monitor at Amazon.

Right now the Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 curved monitor is priced at $1,599.99. That's the lowest price ever for this product and a big $900 discount from its $2,499.99 MSRP.

This monitor has a ‎7,680 x 2,160 resolution in a 32:9 aspect ratio. It's the same as merging two UHD monitors. it also has a 240 Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It uses Quantum Mini LED technology for a superior image, along with 2,392 local dimming zones and a brightness level of up to 1,000 nits.

The monitor's 1000R curved display should give you tons of immersion when playing games, along with its sheer size. It supports VESA DisplayHDR 1000 for high dynamic range support when viewing movies and TV that also support the standard. The support for AMD FreeStyle Premium Pro means no graphical tearing or stuttering when playing games.

Ports on this display include a DisplayPort, two USB 3.0 ports, and two HDMI ports, including one that supports 120 Hz refresh rates.

