Amazon Prime members can now claim Mass Effect Legendary Edition, NFS Heat and more

Amazon is currently offering its Prime members a huge number of PC games to claim for no extra cost as a part of its Prime Day celebrations. The over 30 games-strong list contains formidable AAA hits like Mass Effect Legendary Edition to popular indie gems like Suzerain.

While a majority of the indie selection has been available to claim since a few weeks now, the heavyweights of the promotion has just now come online:

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Grid Legends

Need for Speed: Heat

Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Republic Commando

The six (though the Mass Effect entry is a bundle containing the original three games) are only available to Prime members as bonus titles to grab on July 12 and 13, so those interested will want to add them to their library quickly.

The remaining indie games include Metal Slug 2, Suzerain, Serial Cleaner, Maniac Mansion, Hue, Fishing: North Atlantic, Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark, and others amounting to over 25 titles.

These offers end tomorrow and are exclusive to Prime members. If you do not have an Amazon Prime account, you can get a 30 day free trial to take advantage of the Prime Day deals taking place between July 12 & 13.

Find all the games and additional content being offered to Prime Members by heading to Amazon's dedicated gaming hub here.