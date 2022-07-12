You can now download Nothing Phone (1) wallpapers from here

Nothing has left no stone unturned to hype up the release of its first Phone (1) smartphone, which is all set to take place in less than a couple of hours. Expectedly, the company will talk about its first-ever smartphone at length. And while we are excited to know if there is anything exciting, you don't need to wait until the official release or use Phone (1) to get its stock wallpapers.

9to5Google has uncovered some of the stock wallpapers that Nothing Phone (1) will offer its users. The publication has also shared a Google Drive link where you can download them in their original resolutions. You can also try the official Nothing Launcher on your phone to get a small taste of the Phone (1).

The Phone (1) will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and be based on what the company calls the "Glyph" interface. It will have a dual 50-megapixel rear camera, a 120Hz OLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner, 8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB storage, and a 4,500mAh battery. The handset will have a transparent back.

Nothing will launch Phone (1) at the "Return to Instinct" live keynote on YouTube at 4 pm BST (11 am ET / 8 am PT / 8 pm IST).

Meanwhile, if you want to download the Nothing Phone (1) stock wallpapers on your Phone, you can visit this Google Drive link to get them in their original resolutions.