Redfall won't get 60fps on Xbox consoles at launch but will be added later

Redfall, the upcoming vampire-themed shooter from developer Arkane Studios and Microsoft-owned publisher Bethesda Softworks, is due for release on May 2. Unfortunately, it looks like owners of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles will only be getting 30fps from the game, at least at launch.

The official Redfall Twitter page states that at launch the game will only offer 'Quality mode" for consoles. That means the Xbox Series S will run the game at 30fps at 1440p resolution, while the Xbox Series X will offer 30fps at 4K resolution.

Redfall is launching on Xbox consoles with Quality mode only:

Xbox Series X: 4K 30 FPS

Xbox Series S: 1440p 30 FPS

60 FPS Performance mode will be added via game update at a later date. pic.twitter.com/NLaGsMbwdW — Redfall (@playRedfall) April 12, 2023

The game will be updated after its launch with the Performance mode, which will allow Redfall to be run at 60fps. The Twitter post didn't state exactly when this post-launch update will be released, nor did it give any resolution information for Performance mode.

You can pre-order Redfall for Xbox and PC now at Amazon for $69.99 in its standard edition. You can also preorder its Bite Back edition, which contains some exclusive in-game content and the Redfall Hero Pass, for $99.99.

