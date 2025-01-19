TikTok modifies closing message to mention Donald Trump

TikTok has been under the threat of being banned in the U.S. since 2020. This time, it looks like it's happening for real, as a shutdown began just hours ago. TikTok has millions of U.S. users, with some switching to other Chinese apps like Rednote, perhaps out of spite, instead of U.S.-owned alternatives like Instagram Reels.

The short-form video app has faced heavy scrutiny from U.S. authorities over its parent company's connections to China and the large amounts of data they collect from U.S. citizens.

Now, eagle-eyed users have noticed that TikTok has modified its shutdown message. TikTok isn’t the only app shutting down in the U.S.; CapCut and Lemon8, also owned by its parent company, are showing a similar notice. Here’s what the previous message said:

Important update from TikTok We regret that a U.S. law banning TikTok will take effect on January 19 and force us to make our services temporarily unavailable. We're working to restore our service in the U.S. as soon as possible, and we appreciate your support. Please stay tuned.

Then less than an hour later, the notice was updated and now reads:

Sorry, TikTok isn't available right now A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned.

The decision to ban TikTok originally began with the Trump administration. On August 1, 2020, Trump announced plans to ban the app, citing national security concerns related to its Chinese ownership. If Trump ends up saving the day, it would be like quenching a fire he started.

Trump is reportedly considering reinstating the app through a 90-day extension or facilitating its sale to a U.S. buyer. Meanwhile, Perplexity has expressed interest in TikTok's U.S. operations and has placed a bid to create a new merged entity with TikTok U.S.

