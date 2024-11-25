When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Samsung 2TB T9 rugged SSD is now available for just $169.99

The Samsung T9 Portable SSD

In addition to plenty of deals on internal solid-state drives and hard drives, popular manufacturers have also discounted their portable offerings, giving users a chance to buy external SSDs for less during the Black Friday season. Right now, you can get the 2TB Samsung T9 Portable SSD for just $169.99 on Amazon.

This SSD is a good pick for all sorts of users. Creative professionals, gamers, content creators, and other customers benefit from the T9's ruggedness and snappy speed. Speaking of which, the Samsung T9 Portable SSD connects via a USB 3.1 Gen 2x2 Type-C cable and can operate at up to 2,000 MB/s sequential read and write. This also allows the drive to work with multiple devices, not just desktop PCs or laptops.

As for protection, Samsung says the T9 Portable is built tough to withstand drops from up to 3 meters or 9.8 feet. Its beefed-up casing is also equipped with an advanced cooling design to dissipate heat during prolonged heavy use. Finally, each drive has a limited five-year warranty.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.
