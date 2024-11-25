Samsung 2TB T9 rugged SSD is now available for just $169.99

In addition to plenty of deals on internal solid-state drives and hard drives, popular manufacturers have also discounted their portable offerings, giving users a chance to buy external SSDs for less during the Black Friday season. Right now, you can get the 2TB Samsung T9 Portable SSD for just $169.99 on Amazon.

This SSD is a good pick for all sorts of users. Creative professionals, gamers, content creators, and other customers benefit from the T9's ruggedness and snappy speed. Speaking of which, the Samsung T9 Portable SSD connects via a USB 3.1 Gen 2x2 Type-C cable and can operate at up to 2,000 MB/s sequential read and write. This also allows the drive to work with multiple devices, not just desktop PCs or laptops.

As for protection, Samsung says the T9 Portable is built tough to withstand drops from up to 3 meters or 9.8 feet. Its beefed-up casing is also equipped with an advanced cooling design to dissipate heat during prolonged heavy use. Finally, each drive has a limited five-year warranty.

2TB Samsung T9 Portable SSD - $169.99 | 23% off on Amazon US

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.