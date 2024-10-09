Samsung T9 2TB Portable SSD is now just $170.99 for Prime Members

Samsung's latest rugged portable SSD, the T9 Portable, is now available with a big discount for Amazon Prime members. If you are a subscriber, you can get the 2TB variant in gray color for just $170.99 and save 43%.

The T9 Portable SSD from Samsung caters to all sorts of users, whether they are photographers, content makers, gamers, or just regular people who want a solid portable drive with plenty of storage and fast transfer speeds.

Speaking of speed, the T9 can operate at up to 2,000 MB/s sequential read and write speeds when connected to a compatible device via a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface. By using a USB interface, Samsung also ensures broad compatibility with laptops, consoles, desktop computers, tablets, and more.

Another great thing about the Samsung T9 Portable SSD is its ruggedness. Samsung claims the drive can survive drops from up to 9.8 feet (3 meters) and stay cool under heavy loads thanks to a thoroughly made thermal design. The drive also has a limited five-year warranty.

The Samsung T9 Portable SSD is also available in black, but only the gray variant is discounted to an impressive $170.99, an all-time low price for this SSD.

2TB Samsung T9 Portable SSD - $170.99 | 43% off on Amazon US for Prime Members

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.