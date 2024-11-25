Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launch tops franchise records for players, hours played, and more

The latest entry in the Call of Duty franchise launched 30 days ago, and it was clear from the start that Activision had another hit on its hands. Just days after the launch, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was boasting on an earnings call about Black Ops 6's launch performance. Today, the company shared some statistics about just how big the release had been, with the game now being the biggest Call of Duty ever.

The social media post by the official Call of Duty page revealed that Black Ops 6 has taken the crown of being the entry with "#1 Total Players" in the franchise. This applies to the numbers seen in the first 30 days of launch. During the same time frame, the title had also achieved "#1 Hours Played" as well as "#1 Total Matches" played ranks in the 21-year-old franchise.

"Thank you to the Call of Duty community for continuing to make the launch of Black Ops 6 one for the record books," the post adds. "In the first 30 days from launch, together you made Black Ops 6 the Biggest Call of Duty ever.

While exact sales numbers have not been announced yet, the title launched across a large number of current and last-gen platforms. This included PC (Steam, Battle.net, and Microsoft Store), as well as Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Being the first ever Call of Duty game to launch into Xbox and PC Game Pass day one probably helped a lot in achieving massive player numbers, too. However, the game has performed immensely well on non-Game Pass platforms, too. Microsoft CEO Nadella added in October that Steam and PlayStation stores performed 60% better in sales compared to the previous Call of Duty entry, Modern Warfare III.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is currently in its first season of content, with more maps, weapons, and other drops incoming soon in a mid-season update.