16TB, 20TB, 24TB Seagate IronWolf Pro CMR NAS HDDs are at their lowest prices

Newegg is currently offering three variants, 16TB, 20TB, and 24TB, of the Seagate IronWolf Pro CMR NAS HDD at their lowest prices. So, check them out if you have also been looking for dependable storage for your NAS setups.

The IronWolf Pro series provides high-capacity hard drives designed for NAS systems. These drives are built for consistent and reliable use in multi-bay environments. All models operate at a 7200 RPM spin speed and use a SATA 6.0Gb/s interface.

Equipped with AgileArray technology, the drives enhance RAID performance with features like dual-plane balancing, time-limited error recovery (TLER), and rotational vibration (RV) sensors, promising smooth operation in multi-drive environments.

Furthermore, these drives use all-CMR (Conventional Magnetic Recording) technology to provide 24/7 operations. Moreover, they have a 550TB/year workload rating and are rated for 2.5 million hours MTBF.

Additionally, the drives come with IronWolf Health Management, which monitors drive conditions to provide prevention, intervention, and recovery tools. They also include a 5-year limited warranty and 3 years of Rescue Data Recovery Services.

16TB Seagate IronWolf Pro HDD (7200 RPM 256MB Cache 3.5" Internal Hard Drive - OEM): $249.99 (Newegg)

20TB Seagate IronWolf Pro HDD (7200 RPM 256MB Cache SATA 6.0Gb/s 3.5" Internal Hard Drive): $329.99 (Newegg)

24TB Seagate IronWolf Pro HDD (7200 RPM 512MB Cache SATA 6.0Gb/s 3.5" Internal Hard Drive): $399.99 (Newegg)

