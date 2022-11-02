Samsung 990 PRO SSD is now available for preorder

Earlier this year, Samsung unveiled its flagship PCIe 4.0-based SSD called Samsung 990 PRO SSD Series. The drive is now available for preorders on the official Samsung website via Newegg (links below) and BestBuy, and those willing to order the Samsung 990 PRO SSD can participate in the sweepstakes to win a Samsung Odyssey Ark Gaming Screen or a $100 credit for purchases on the Samsung website.

The Samsung 990 PRO SSD is available in 1TB and 2TB variants. Like its predecessor, the 980 PRO SSD (currently available with a massive discount), the latest model is available with and without a heatsink. A built-in radiator provides extra cooling for load-intensive tasks to improve performance and reduce the chances of thermal throttling.

Samsung claims the 990 PRO SSD has reached the theoretical limit of the PCIe 4.0 interface. It can operate at speeds up to 7,450MB/s read and 6,900MB/s write. Besides offering new memory chips and better performance, the 990 PRO SSD is 50% more power efficient than the predecessor and better at thermal management. And do not forget about RGB—the variant with a heatsink also features RGB lights.

You can preorder the Samsung 990 PRO SSD Series on the official Samsung website (models with a heatsink will ship by January 23, 2023) via Newegg or﻿ BestBuy for the following prices:

