Samsung's class-leading 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 SSD is 45% off on Amazon

Even though the Samsung 980 PRO SSD is not the latest and greatest solid-state drive from the Korean manufacturer (it is about to be replaced with the more expensive 990 PRO model), it remains one of the best SSDs you can get for your computer. Now it is even better with a massive 45% discount.

The Samsung 980 PRO is available in two variants: with and without a heatsink. The latter provides extra cooling for storage-intensive tasks, preventing the drive from thermal throttling. Storage options include 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB models.

The SSD uses the PCIe 4.0 controller to reach speeds of up to 7000MB/s, which makes the drive compatible with computers and the PlayStation 5 console. Although you need a PCIe 4.0-compatible computer to unlock the full potential of the Samsung 980 PRO SSD, the drive also works on older systems with PCIe 3.0-based M2 slots, albeit at lower speeds.

Samsung 980 PRO SSD with Heatsink - $219.99 | 45% off on Amazon US

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.