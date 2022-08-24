Samsung unveils 990 PRO, the fastest PCIe 4 gaming-optimized SSD with RGB

Samsung has announced the latest addition to its SSD family. The 990 PRO is a high-performance NVMe PCIe 4.0 solid-state drive “optimized for graphically demanding games and other intensive task.” Also, Samsung claims the 990 PRO is currently the fastest PCIe 4.0-based SSD.

With continuing innovations in gaming, 4K and 8K technology as well as AI-driven applications, consumers’ need for high-performance storage is growing exponentially. The 990 PRO provides an optimal balance of speed, power efficiency and reliability, making it an ideal choice for avid gamers and creative professionals seeking uninterrupted work and play.

The Samsung 990 PRO uses the latest V-NAND memory and a proprietary controller to get as close as possible to the theoretical limit of the PCIe 4.0 interface, which is 8,000 MB/s. According to Samsung, the SSD reaches 7,450 MB/s read and 6,900 MB/s write speeds (sequential). Random speeds peak at 1400K and 1550K IOPS, which are 55% better than the Samsung 980 PRO.

Another area in which the new 990 PRO beats its predecessor is the power efficiency. The manufacturer says the 990 PRO's controller is 50% more efficient than the one found in the 980 PRO model.

Because high-speed SSDs are getting very hot when operating at their maximum capabilities, manufacturers use various tools to ensure proper heat dissipation and prevent thermal throttling. The 990 PRO has a nickel-coated controller and a heat-spreading label for reliable thermal management. Similar to the 980 PRO model, the 990 PRO is also available with a heat sink. As a bonus, customers also get RGB lights for more style.

Samsung SSD 990 PRO / 990 PRO with Heatsink Interface PCIe Gen 4.0 x4, NVMe 2.0 Form Factor M.2 2280 Memory Type Samsung V-NAND 3-bit TLC Controller Samsung Proprietary Capacity 1 TB 2 TB 4 TB Sequential Speeds Up to 7,400 MB/s and up to 6,900 MB/s Random Speeds Up to 1400K IOPS and up to 1,550K IOPS Data Encryption AES 256-bit Full Disk Encryption, TCG/Opal V2.0, Encrypted Drive (IEEE1667) Lifespan 600 TB 1200 TB 2400 TB Warranty 5-year limited warranty Price $179 $309 TBA

The Samsung 990 PRO will be available worldwide in October 2022. Samsung asks $179 for the base model with 1 TB and $309 for the 2 TB configuration. A 4 TB variant with an unknown price will join the line-up in 2023.