Report: Samsung is giving its all to power Galaxy S26 series with Exynos 2600 SoC

The Exynos did not have a great year in 2024, as it was not used to power any Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S25 series, due to low yield results. Recently, it was reported that Samsung could use the Exynos 2500 SoC inside this year's affordable flip model, the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE along with the the Galaxy S25 FE. Despite the yield reportedly being below 50%, Samsung is said to be satisfied with the Exynos 2500's supply.

Now, information about the Exynos 2600 has popped up, with reports suggesting that Samsung is making every effort to power the Galaxy S26 series with the new processor. According to the South Korean publication FNNews, Samsung Electronics' Semiconductor Division's (SD) Foundry Business, not only assembled a dedicated task force for Exynos 2600, but they are also aiming to gain some technological edge with the next Exynos processor.

Notably, Samsung has prioritized integrating Exynos 2600—dubbed as the "brain of the smartphone"—into the Galaxy S26. The chipset is expected to enter mass production as a prototype sometime in May, with its fate decided by the end of this year whether it will be used inside the Galaxy S26 series or not.

Furthermore, the report adds that the yield rate of the 2nm-process-based Exynos 2600 is far higher compared to the 3nm-based Exynos 2500. As per a semiconductor insider, "Internally, we have formed a TF with everything on the lineup for the Galaxy S26, which is scheduled to be released in the first quarter of next year."

Growing concerns have heightened the urgency within Samsung, with some inside the business unit viewing this as the last chance for Exynos's survival. Exynos 2600's better yield also suggests better stabilization, which is a huge positive for Samsung's Foundry Division.