Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price reportedly hikes ahead of launch

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 has generated buzz before its official launch. The company has officially announced that Galaxy Unpacked 2023 will be held in late July in South Korea, contradicting earlier reports that suggested an August launch for their foldable devices. Although there is no specific information regarding the foldable phones, new leaks shed light on the device's pricing details.

According to the latest rumors, The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to have a price tag of €1,299 in the Eurozone for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. This represents a significant increase compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, launched last year at €1,099 with the same configuration.

It's important to note that slight price variations across the Eurozone may occur due to differing VAT levels. However, regardless of the specific country, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to carry a higher price than its predecessor, with an approximate 20% price hike.

The main display of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to maintain the same basic shape as its predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 featured a 6.7-inch AMOLED Full HD display with an adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate. Also, recent rumors have mentioned a 3.4-inch cover display.

The upcoming device is expected to feature a pair of 12MP rear cameras, matching the megapixel count of its predecessor. However, a leaker anticipates that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 sensor will be larger, potentially allowing for improved low-light photography by capturing more light.

The device will also carry an IPX8 water resistance rating but will not have a dust-resistance rating.

According to display analyst Ross Young the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to be offered in various color options. Young mentioned that the new foldable device could come in Beige, Gray, Light Green, and Light Pink color variants.

Source: GSMArena, Android Authority