Halo Infinite is gaining Firefight co-op with Forge support according to leak

343 Industries may be working on bringing back a fan-favorite mode to Halo Infinite. A new leak has shown off what looks to be the introduction of Firefight to the free-to-play shooter, a classic mode seen in previous entries focused on player versus AI action.

Coming from Bathrobe Spartan on Twitter, information and screenshots of a purported Firefight mode, and data-mined settings, have shown off what it may offer for players. 343 is reportedly making some major upgrades under the hood for this iteration of Firefight, even bringing Forge support for it.

Per the leak, players will be able to create their own maps as well as edit and script the AI to make custom experiences, all using Forge. AI editing for multiplayer modes has been a highly requested Halo multiplayer feature for many years now by the community.

Out of the box, the mode will reportedly use the House of Reckoning level from the Halo Infinite campaign for Firefight rounds, with multiplayer maps probably being supported as well.

For those unfamiliar with the mode, Firefight in previous entries usually pits a squad of Spartans, controlled by players, against AI enemies from their respective Halo campaigns. As players progress, the waves of incoming enemies increase in difficulty to make survival more challenging. It has previously appeared in Halo 3: ODST, Halo: Reach, Halo 5: Guardians (as the Warzone Firefight variant), and even in the RTS spin-off Halo Wars 2.

If Firefight is indeed coming to Halo Infinite, it will probably be a part of a major seasonal update, much like how Infection mode arrived to the title with Season 4 just last week. As always, take leaks with a grain of salt until any official announcements arrive from 343 Industries. For now, Halo fans will have to stick with jumping into Firefight in Halo: The Master Chief Collection.