Weekend PC Game Deals: German-made hits to grab and hundreds of demos to try

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

We start things off this weekend with the lone freebie that's available, and that's on the Epic Games Store. The weekly offer kicked off a giveaway of theHunter: Call of the Wild this time.

The game is an atmospheric hunting experience that focuses on realism. Dropping players into reserves in various parts of the world, the title has them tracking simulated wildlife to take down using a wide range of weapons. Cooperative play is also available.



The giveaway for theHunter: Call of the Wild will last until June 29. At the same time, Epic is offering a premium pack, valued at over $100, for the free-to-play strategy game Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms.

Free Events

It's demo festival season, and fans of free events have more than enough games to try out right now. The Steam Next Fest is back with hundreds of demos, and you have until June 26 to try them out. Head to its densely populated hub page to sort through the available slices of upcoming games.

Even with an active festival going on, regular free events haven't taken a break. You can also try out over the weekend Football Manager 2023's simulated leagues, the sci-fi grand strategy Stellaris from Paradox, and the multiplayer survival sandbox Conan Exiles.

Big Deals

The Steam Summer Sale is only a week away, but if you can't wait to grab some good deals, check our hand-picked highlights below. This weekend there are major promotions running for games made in Germany, Gearbox-published titles, plus plenty of other deals:

DRM-free Specials

The DRM-free games of GOG are discounted store-wide right now as the store's summer sale continues. Another freebie is available too, that is a copy of Hell Division. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime subs can currently claim a GOG copy of Prey as well, the Arkane-developed immersive sim.

Here are some highlights from the DRM-free summer sale:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

