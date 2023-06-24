Weekend PC Game Deals: German-made hits to grab and hundreds of demos to try

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.
We start things off this weekend with the lone freebie that's available, and that's on the Epic Games Store. The weekly offer kicked off a giveaway of theHunter: Call of the Wild this time.
The game is an atmospheric hunting experience that focuses on realism. Dropping players into reserves in various parts of the world, the title has them tracking simulated wildlife to take down using a wide range of weapons. Cooperative play is also available.
The giveaway for theHunter: Call of the Wild will last until June 29. At the same time, Epic is offering a premium pack, valued at over $100, for the free-to-play strategy game Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms.
Free Events
It's demo festival season, and fans of free events have more than enough games to try out right now. The Steam Next Fest is back with hundreds of demos, and you have until June 26 to try them out. Head to its densely populated hub page to sort through the available slices of upcoming games.
Even with an active festival going on, regular free events haven't taken a break. You can also try out over the weekend Football Manager 2023's simulated leagues, the sci-fi grand strategy Stellaris from Paradox, and the multiplayer survival sandbox Conan Exiles.
Big Deals
The Steam Summer Sale is only a week away, but if you can't wait to grab some good deals, check our hand-picked highlights below. This weekend there are major promotions running for games made in Germany, Gearbox-published titles, plus plenty of other deals:
- Forza Horizon 5 – $29.99 on Steam
- ELEX II – $24.99 on Steam
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands – $21.59 on Fanatical
- PowerWash Simulator – $19.99 on Steam
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time – $19.99 on Battle.net
- Desperados III – $19.99 on Steam
- Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed – $19.99 on Steam
- Crysis 3 Remastered – $17.99 on Steam
- Crysis 2 Remastered – $17.99 on Steam
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy – $17.99 on Steam
- Have a Nice Death – $17.49 on Steam
- SIGNALIS – $15.99 on Steam
- Tropico 6 – $15.99 on Steam
- SCARLET NEXUS – $14.99 on Steam
- PHOGS! – $14.99 on Steam
- Anno 1800 – $14.99 on Steam
- Remnant: From the Ashes – $13.99 on Steam
- Scorn – $13.89 on Indiegala
- Godfall Ultimate Edition – $13.59 on Steam
- Crysis Remastered – $13.49 on Steam
- Diablo II: Resurrected – $13.19 on Battle.net
- Escape Academy – $12.99 on Steam
- ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights – $12.49 on Steam
- Nobody Saves the World – $12.49 on Steam
- Risk of Rain 2 – $12.49 on Steam
- Chorus – $11.99 on Steam
- Dome Keeper – $10.79 on Steam
- Beyond: Two Souls – $9.99 on Steam
- Untitled Goose Game – $9.99 on Steam
- SpellForce 3 Reforced – $9.99 on Steam
- GreedFall – $9.79 on Steam
- Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void – $9.74 on Steam
- The Forgotten City – $9.24 on Fanatical
- Railway Empire – $8.99 on Steam
- Trailmakers – $8.74 on Steam
- The House of Da Vinci – $7.99 on Steam
- Torchlight III – $7.99 on Steam
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill – $7.99 on Steam
- Destroy All Humans! – $7.49 on Steam
- Dungeons 3 – $7.49 on Steam
- ELEX – $7.49 on Steam
- LEGO Builder's Journey – $6.79 on Steam
- Fallout 4 – $6.59 on Steam
- Marvel's Avengers - The Definitive Edition – $5.99 on Steam
- CrossCode – $5.99 on Steam
- Worms W.M.D – $5.99 on Steam
- The Game of Life 2 – $4.99 on Steam
- Titan Quest Anniversary Edition – $4.99 on Steam
- Hob – $4.99 on Steam
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak – $4.99 on Steam
- The Crew 2 – $4.49 on Fanatical
- Suzerain – $4.49 on Steam
- Grow Home & Grow Up Bundle – $4.03 on Steam
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition – $3.99 on Steam
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition – $3.99 on Steam
- EVERSPACE – $3.99 on Steam
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – $3.99 on Steam
- Homeworld Remastered Collection – $3.49 on Steam
- Risk of Rain – $1.99 on Steam
- Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth – $1.99 on Steam
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – $0 on Epic Store
DRM-free Specials
The DRM-free games of GOG are discounted store-wide right now as the store's summer sale continues. Another freebie is available too, that is a copy of Hell Division. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime subs can currently claim a GOG copy of Prey as well, the Arkane-developed immersive sim.
Here are some highlights from the DRM-free summer sale:
- Yakuza Complete Series - $33.92 on GOG
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition - $17.99 on GOG
- SPORE Collection - $7.49 on GOG
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 on GOG
- Into the Breach - $7.49 on GOG
- STAR WARS Empire at War: Gold Pack - $6.99 on GOG
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 on GOG
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe - $5.99 on GOG
- Heroes of Might and Magic 5: Bundle - $4.99 on GOG
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition - $4.99 on GOG
- Dragon Age: Origins - Ultimate Edition - $4.99 on GOG
- Terraria - $4.99 on GOG
- BioShock Remastered - $4.99 on GOG
- The Saboteur - $4.99 on GOG
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $3.99 on GOG
- X3: Reunion - $3.99 on GOG
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition - $3.74 on GOG
- STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 on GOG
- SimCity 3000 Unlimited - $2.49 on GOG
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition - $2.49 on GOG
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest - $2.49 on GOG
- FTL: Advanced Edition - $2.49 on GOG
- The Curse of Monkey Island - $2.44 on GOG
- Populous: The Beginning - $1.49 on GOG
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3 - $1.49 on GOG
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - $0.97 on GOG
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain - $0.97 on GOG
- Pizza Connection 2 - $0.59 on GOG
- Hell Division - $0 on GOG
Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.
That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.
As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.
