Google opens pre-orders for the Fitbit Inspire 3, it costs $99.95

Google has unveiled the Fitbit Inspire 3, an affordable entry-level smartband. Similarly to the Versa 4 and Sense 2 that were announced today, the Inspire 3 is aimed at helping you measure your workouts and sleep, but at the much lower price of $99.95. While it may have a lower price, the device is thin, lightweight, and comes with a vibrant colour touchscreen.

While you may think this device is worse than the Versa 4 and Sense 2, if battery life is what you care about, then the Inspire 3 could be for you. After a full-charge, the Inspire 3 should last 10 days before it needs recharging again – this is four days more than its more expensive siblings. Also, noteworthy is that the Inspire 3 is water-resistant up to 50 meters, possibly making it ideal for anyone who wants to swim or surf.

Describing everything that can be tracked on the Inspire 3, Google said:

“Fitbit Inspire 3 gives you 24/7 tracking of your activity (steps, calories burned, distance, hourly activity), exercise (active zone minutes and weekly goal progress), heart rate, heart health, and sleep quality (blood oxygen (SpO2), duration, score). You can also start an exercise, set timers, a stopwatch or alarms to wake you during the optimal sleep stage, and even turn off notifications and disable the screen display for a disturbance-free night – all from your wrist.”

For those who want to order the Inspire 3, pre-orders begin today at Fitbit.com and at global retailers. It will ship worldwide next month. Those who do pick it up will also get six months worth of Fitbit Premium membership for free, whether you’re a new customer or not.