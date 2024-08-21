Samsung unveils Odyssey 3D, a glasses-free 3D gaming monitor

At Gamescom 2024, Samsung announced the Odyssey 3D glasses-free 3D monitor. Glasses-free 3D is not a new technology; we have seen Acer and Lenovo deliver products with this technology in the past. For the first time, Samsung is introducing glasses-free 3D technology in its monitor lineup.

The Odyssey 3D monitor uses light field display (LFD) technology to create 3D images from 2D content by using a lenticular lens on the front panel. Along with the display, Eye Tracking and View Mapping technology allows users to enjoy a 3D experience without the need for separate 3D glasses. While Eye Tracking monitors the movement of both eyes using a built-in stereo camera, View Mapping continuously adjusts the image to enhance depth perception. Samsung also offers an option where users can easily switch between 2D and 3D modes based on their needs.

Both monitors will feature a 4K resolution display, 1ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time, and 165Hz refresh rate to deliver smooth and clear gaming visuals. When it comes to connectivity options, the Odyssey 3D will have one DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 ports with support for FreeSync Premium.

Finally, the Odyssey 3D includes a Height Adjustment Stand (HAS) and tilt capabilities, allowing users to customize it according to their needs.

Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of the Enterprise Business Team, Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said:

We are thrilled to present our glasses-free 3D gaming monitor at Gamescom, the world's largest gaming exhibition. Samsung remains committed to leading the premium gaming monitor market by continuously developing cutting-edge technologies that enhance the gaming experience.

Along with the Odyssey 3D gaming monitor, Samsung also expanded its Odyssey OLED lineup with three new models: the Odyssey OLED G95SD, G93SD, and G85SD.

The Odyssey OLED G9 series includes the new G95SD and G93SD models. They feature dual QHD (5,120 x 1,440) resolution, a 32:9 ultra-wide screen ratio, 1,800R curved design, Smart Hub, Gaming Hub, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time.

The new 34" Odyssey OLED G8 (G85SD) comes with an ultra-wide QHD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution, a 21:9 screen ratio, 1,800R curved design, Smart Hub, Gaming Hub, a 175Hz refresh rate, and a 0.03ms GTG response time.

Samsung did not reveal the pricing and availability information of these new monitors.