Pre-orders for Microsoft's new Xbox Series X and S console models have begun

As part of Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase in June, the company revealed new Xbox Series X and S models that were set for release later this year. Today, Microsoft launched preorders for those new Xbox Series X|S models from its storefront.

The biggest new version is a special edition Xbox Series X with a bigger 2TB hard drive which also comes in a Galaxy Black color and also with a custom Xbox wireless controller with its own Galaxy Black color. The price for this Xbox Series X is $599.99 in the US, with a €649.99​ price for most of Europe.

Here's a reminder of what the Galaxy Black color for this console actually is:

Drawing inspiration from constellations and the spirit of exploration and adventure that outer space evokes, the special edition console in Galaxy Black features a silver, grey, and green celestial effect representing thousands of games and millions of gamers playing on Xbox.

Also set for shipment on that same date is a white-colored Xbox Series X with 1TB of hard drive space, along with a white Xbox controller, but with no disk drive, making it a pure digital console. You can preorder it now for $449.99. It will be priced at €499.99 for parts of Europe.

Finally, the 1TB edition of the Xbox Series S console will be released in a white color version, again with a white Xbox wireless controller. It is priced at $349.99 for preorders. Parts of Europe will be able to get it for €349.99. The previous black color 1TB Xbox Series S will continue to be sold while supplies last, according to Microsoft.

All three of these new Xbox console models will begin shipping on October 15 in many countries, and other countries will see shipments begin on October 29. You can go to the Xbox site to get more info on how to get these consoles in your region.